Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met each other two years ago, and it didn’t take them very long to realize that they want to settle down.

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert, recently penned a story about how and when the royal couple realized that they’ve both found the one for the New York Post.

After an entire year of dating each other, Markle and Prince Harry moved from London to Canada so they could be together at least once every month. They prepared for Christmas 2016 together even though they knew that they would be celebrating the occasion separately.

Sam Lyle, the owner of Pines and Needles, previously told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Markle were just like any other couple buying a Christmas tree then.

“They were completely charming together and unaware that our jaws had hit the floor,” he said.

Lyle added that Prince Harry and Markle managed to keep things low-key that’s why no one even took their picture while at the store.

Months later, Markle has already been in and out of Kensington Palace, but there was still not much hype surrounding her relationship with Prince Harry. The couple was able to watch “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” as well as “Lion King.”

The prince also took Markle to see the northern lights in Norway, and one of his friends recounted the conversation they had years ago. He said that Prince Harry vowed to return to the place, but with a special someone the next time around. That’s exactly what he did when he knew that he found the one. His friends also realized that Prince Harry was very serious about Markle.

According to Nicholl, Markle was so at home at Nottingham Cottage that she even had an entire closet filled with her clothes. The couple’s love story continues until today, and they are scheduled to seal their relationship with a vow to be faithful to each other on May 19.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool /Getty Images