Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis, is expected to be baptized by the end of July.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the newest member of their family in April. The youngest royal skipped the Trooping the Colour celebration, but he is expected to make his next public appearance on his christening, which is expected to happen at the beginning of the summer holidays.

"If you look back at the birth of Princess Charlotte, she was born on May 2 and her christening was July 5," Jess Ilse, editorial assistant at the Royal Central told Express. "So if you follow that model for Prince Louis' christening, I wouldn't be surprised if it was announced for the end of this month or July."

Prince George was christened three months after his birth. The four-year-old little prince was born in July and was baptized on Oct. 23 in London.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Many are wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have Meghan Markle as one of their son's godmothers. According to Richard Fitzwilliams, it is unlikely for Prince William and Middleton to pick the Duchess of Sussex as they do not know her that much.

"I doubt they would choose Meghan because they won't have known her that well," Fitzwilliams explained. "Meghan is new to the royal family, she wouldn't expect to be a godmother, this is usually reserved for those whom the parents have been close to for years, often many years."

However, the royal commentator believes that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter might have the honor. "It is possible Beatrice or Eugenie might be a godparent to the new baby," Fitzwilliams added.

In related news, Middleton's mom, Carole, has lavish plans for Prince Louis' christening. Carole's ideas include a party that costs over $2,600 for the added extras alone. She suggested buying Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears picnic decorations for the theme and wanted the guests to create a time capsule box with "handwritten notes, photographs or trinkets" inside. She planned to give it to the baby on his 18th birthday.

That's not all, Carole also wanted the baby to be wrapped in a silk gown from Monsoon and be showered with luxurious gift like the English Trousseau piggy bank from Harrods ($61), Philippa Herbert plaster cast of the baby's feet ($353), Meminio leather memory case ($166) and a Steiff teddy ($40).