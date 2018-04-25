Kate Middleton gave birth to her son on Monday, April 23, but she has not yet announced the name of her newborn.

Middleton and Prince William waited for two days before they announced Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s names in 2013 and 2015, respectively. But according to Emily Andrews, a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may wait for a couple of days before making the declaration.

Andrews also said that she has a speculation on why Middleton and Prince William may take a couple of days before revealing their baby’s name.

“I think when we look at George and Charlotte’s birth it’s been a couple of days. I have a sneaking suspicion Kate and William might have picked a name but they will want to tell the Queen first. They don’t need permission but they will want to run it to her,” she told Express.

Andrews also said that it’s possible that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give a nod to Prince Philip. The royal couple may also take into consideration the name of Middleton’s dad Michael.

On Monday, the Kensington Palace released an official statement just minutes after Middleton gave birth.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101 hrs. The baby weighs 8 pounds 7 ounces. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement read.

Prior to the baby’s birth, bookies predicted that Middleton and Prince William will welcome another baby into their family. Some of the names being linked to the then-unborn child were Thomas, Andrew, James, Frederick, and more.

In a follow-up statement, Middleton expressed her gratitude to all of the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for taking care of her and her baby. It has also been revealed that a huge Union Flag was raised over the Buckingham Palace to mark the arrival of the royal couple’s son.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson