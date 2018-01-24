Kim Kardashian recently shared the essential products she has been using for her daughter, Chicago West. But the mom-of-three has yet to release the first photo of her third child.

There are speculations suggesting that Kardashian will share the first photo of Chicago either on her official website or social media accounts when her daughter turns 2 months old. The reality TV star shared North’s and Saint’s first photos when they were also 2 months old, according to TMZ.

While fans of the KKW Beauty CEO are still waiting for Chicago’s first picture, Kardashian treated them with her favorite products and brands for her kids. First on her list are KicKee Pants, which her kids used for the first 6 months of their lives.

Kardashian also uses Bloom Coco Stylwood Bouncer with organic seat pad and a pink baby bottle from Comotomo as two of her other favorites. Also in her list are Chicago’s Chenille My First baby blanket and Chengoo unicorn ring rattle. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also uses Bee Essentials set of 10 burp cloths, as well as Clover & Birch Activity gym knit.

Kanye West and Kardashian welcomed their third child via a gestational carrier on Jan. 15. The couple revealed that they have decided to name her Chicago days later. Khloe Kardashian announced that her niece’s nickname is Chi, but it is pronounced as “shy.”

Kardashian has been a very hands-on mom ever since Chicago’s birth. A source told US Weekly, “Kim gets up for everything, in the middle of the night, especially in the first week. It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom. Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.”

Following her daughter’s birth, Kardashian was also the first one to have skin to skin contact with her. North and Saint are also reportedly adjusting well to the newest addition to their family.

