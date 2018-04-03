Fox did not air a new episode of “Lucifer” Season 3 on Monday night.

The series is on a three-week hiatus and will return with episode 20 on April 17.

The upcoming installment, titled “The Angel of San Bernardino,” sees the arrival of a mysterious guardian angel. Other details about the new character are still being kept under wraps, but Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) gets worried about the angel’s presence.

Fox has also dropped the official synopsis for episode 20.

“Lucifer and Chloe investigate a murder during which a witness claims a winged guardian angel saved her life, causing Lucifer to become paranoid about his own actions. Meanwhile, Pierce and Chloe’s relationship takes an interesting turn and Lucifer discovers something that could change everything,” the synopsis read.

The network also dropped the teaser for “The Angel of San Bernardino.” It opens with Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling) flirting with Chloe Decker (Lauren German). The two share a passionate kiss that makes Lucifer extremely uncomfortable.

In the next scene, Marcus has a conversation with Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). She tells him that Chloe could fall in love with him, and Marcus says that he does not care who will get hurt. By the looks of it, Marcus’ intentions towards Chloe are not pure.

Also in the teaser, Lucifer confronts Chloe about her budding relationship with Marcus. He asks her to stop seeing Marcus, but Chloe refuses. Lucifer panics and tells Chloe that he wants to tell her something.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Lucifer will finally tell Chloe the truth about who he really is.

Last month, Joe Henderson, the showrunner of “Lucifer,” told TV Line that Lucifer, Chloe, and Marcus’ love triangle will go on until the end of Season 3 and even beyond.

“After Monday’s episode, Chloe and Lucifer seem closer than ever, don’t they? What better time for a wrench to get thrown in the works? Expect Piece/Chloe to start heating up very soon… and Lucifer may be partially to blame for it,” he said.

“Lucifer” Season 3 will wrap up sometime in May.

Photo: Fox