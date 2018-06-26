Don’t expect the “Avengers 4” title to be revealed after the credits of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” Though Marvel Studios often says when their heroes will return in the movie’s final title card, studio president Kevin Feige confirmed that the title of the May 2019 movie is being held for several more months.

Feige was recently asked when the much-speculated-about title would be revealed. He explained that Marvel Studios wants that news to come out as they drum up hype for “Captain Marvel,” which is due in theaters on March 8, 2019.

“That’ll be after the ‘Captain Marvel’ teaser probably, announcing that title. It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film,” he told Collider.

A trailer for “Captain Marvel” has yet to be released. While “Black Panther,” which hit theaters in February, had a promo video released by this time last year, Marvel is waiting a little longer to start promoting their first solo female headliner. The first teaser trailer for the Brie Larson film, which is currently wrapping up filming, is not expected to be released until the fall.

“I think there’s still a few months on it,” Feige told ComicBook.com of the “Captain Marvel” trailer.

The new character will also appear in “Avengers 4,” which will hit theaters two months after her initial movie debuts. In the post-credits scene of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) used what appeared to be a pager to call the superhero.

Her headlining movie, however, will mostly take place in the 1990s as she tries to put an end to a war between alien races, the Kree and the Skrulls. Similarly, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” will also avoid dealing with the fallout of the killer ending of “Avengers: Infinity War.” The movie either mostly or entirely takes place before Thanos (Josh Brolin) came to Earth.

In any case, both next week’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and March’s “Captain Marvel” are expected to connect to “Avengers 4.” Fans have speculated a ton about the fourth “Avengers” flick’s title, and Feige has previously stated that there’s no way the title can live up to the hype.

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” he told IGN in April. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [‘Infinity War’].”

