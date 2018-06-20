Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be heading to Dublin, Ireland for an official engagement.

The Kensington Palace released a statement regarding the couple’s first official trip as a married couple this week.

“The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future,” the statement read (via Express).

Prince Harry and Markle’s two-day trip to Ireland will kick off on July 10 and will wrap up on July 11.

One Dublin resident reacted to the news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming visit. Jim Kearns, who works at the Brown Thomas store, said, “I am delighted to hear they are coming, of course and they will be made very welcome. I think most people in the republic are very respectful of the royal family. The Queen’s visit in 2011 went down very and also the visit of Prince Charles last week. I think personally it is very good thing out two peoples moving closer together,” he told Express.

Amy O’Brien, another resident of Dublin, is positive that Prince Harry and Markle’s visit next month will help boost tourism.

“It is a good thing, I think there will be a great turn out of people to see them,” she said.

Markle and Prince Harry’s itinerary will include a trip to the capital’s university, Trinity College, where they will meet Michael D. Higgins, the president of Ireland. The royal couple will also head to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse. Other details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip are still being kept under wraps.

But last week, the Kensington Palace also announced that Markle and Prince Harry will go on their first official tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga in the autumn. Their engagement will commence in October in Australia as part of this year’s Invictus Games.

