Royal fans may get to see Prince Louis again in the coming weeks.

According to People, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared adorable photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte just weeks after they were born in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

On Aug. 19, 2013, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a snap of their adorable first-born with their family dog Lupo. Prince George was born on July 22. The photo was taken by Middleton’s dad.

A source told the publication at that time that Prince William and Middleton wanted a family member to take their first portrait together. “[It was] the best way to capture the couple in a relaxed manner,” the source said.

Two years later, the royal couple shared photos of Princess Charlotte just over a month after she was born. One of the snaps featured Prince George cradling his baby sister.

Meanwhile, the second public sightings of the royal babies took place on their Christening Day. Prince George was baptized in October 2013 at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’ Palace. Princess Charlotte’s baptism took place two months after her birth at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk.

Based on this information, royal fans can expect to see a new photo of Prince Louis with his siblings and parents in the coming weeks. But the next public sighting of the newest addition to the royal family will be on his baptism.

Prince William and Middleton broke a bit of tradition after Prince Louis was born. Typically, the Duke and Duchess only waited for two days before they announced the name of their son and daughter. But this year, the royal couple waited for four days before revealing that they have named their son Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

Royal experts claimed that Prince William and Middleton wanted to wait for Prince Charles to return to the United Kingdom before making the announcement.

Emily Andrews told Express last month that the couple may have wanted to tell Queen Elizabeth II the name of their son first before announcing it to the public.

Photo: Getty Images/BEN STANSALL/AFP