Netflix’s equestrian-themed series, “Free Rein,” will release all-new episodes next month.

The show debuted its 10-episode first season in June 2017, and Season 2 is set to gallop onto Netflix on July 6. Vicki Lutas and Anna McCleery, who both worked on the long-running British soap opera “Hollyoaks,” created this half-hour drama about Zoe (Jaylen Barron), a 15-year-old American who moves from Los Angeles to an island off the coast of England for the summer with her mom, Maggie (Natalie Gumede), and sister, Rosie (Navia Ziraili Robinson).

A coming-of-age story, the first season of “Free Rein” showed Zoe as she tried to come to terms with having a new home for the summer, a complicated family life, a set of new friends — as well as enemies — and a new passion of horseback riding. Not to mention that she had two boys vying for her affections, Marcus (Bruce Herbelin-Earle) and Pin (Freddy Carter).

Over the course of the first 10 episodes, Zoe learned to love her new life in the English countryside, especially her time at Bright Field Stables with the temperamental horse Raven, who only Zoe seemed to know how to handle. If you haven’t had a chance to check out the first season, it’s now streaming on Netflix. If you’ve already had the pleasure, then you might remember how the Season 1 finale ended.

In the episode, titled “Show-down,” Zoe uncovered that Sam (Caroline Ford) had been working with the horse thieves to steal Raven and was able to foil their plot. Even with all of that going on, Bright Field Stables was still able to win the riding competition at the County Show. To top it all of, Marcus and Zoe kissed after learning he got accepted to a fancy riding school. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Zoe being offered the chance to stay on the island, instead of going back to the United States, to help train Raven, while Mia was heard on the phone asking her dad to buy her something, with a “for sale” sign for the stables right behind her.

The “Free Rein” cast also includes Manpreet Bambra (Jade), Kerry Ingram (Becky), Celine Buckens (Mia), Billy Angel (Ben) and Carla Woodcock (Susie).

The series won two Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in April, in the categories of outstanding children’s or family viewing series and outstanding directing in a children’s, preschool children’s or family viewing program.

Go for another ride when Season 2 of “Free Rein” releases on July 6 on Netflix. The first season is currently available to watch.