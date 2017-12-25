An amber alert was issued after a one-year-old Missouri boy went missing and authorities said that the child was believed to be in danger, reports said late Sunday. His abuser father, Viktor Bandurovskiy, allegedly took Eli Bandurovskiy Friday night.

The two were last seen in a motel in Springfield, Missouri, and authorities said Viktor's cell phone was pinged in the Houston area. He was last seen driving a white 2008 Scion TC with Arkansas license plate 940MNT.

Concerns about the child's safety grew after it was found that his father, who is accused of allegedly abducting the baby, has a history of domestic abuse, drug use and has made a number of threats towards the child. Investigators fear Viktor may harm his own son.







Police described the child as a white boy, weighing about 32 pounds, with blond hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a thick navy cardigan with two horizontal red stripes and large buttons. He had a grey undershirt on, and blue and grey striped pajama pants. He also had on blue and lime green, velcro tennis shoes. He did have a spare set of clothing with him; a grey Christmas sweatshirt, a blue shirt, and black skinny jeans, local media reports said.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, according to police records. The suspect was also said to have brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black button-up shirt and dark blue jeans.

Authorities said that the suspect took the child from his mother while visiting the duo.

Police urged the public to come forward with any clues regarding the whereabouts of the child and his alleged abductor. Anyone who sees Eli, his father or the vehicle should call 911 or the Springfield, Mo., Police Department at 417-864-1171.