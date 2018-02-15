A 2-year-old toddler from Arizona went missing Wednesday from state custody and police believe she may be in danger. Authorities are seeking the help of the public to find Harmony Victoria Dozier.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety said Harmony was in foster care because her mother, Tiffany Ivory Moore, and father, Kenneth Gaylord Dozier, were accused of severely abusing her sibling. On Wednesday morning, Harmony's parents took her from state care in 35th Avenue and Dunlap Road in Phoenix and fled from the area, police said Thursday.

Police said the toddler may be "at risk of serious harm," and a Maricopa County judge has issued an order to "recover" her from her birth parents, officials said. The location of Harmony's parents remain unknown, local media said.

Harmony and her sibling have been in state care since December because of a felony child abuse investigation on their parents, officials said. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Harmony is described as 2-feet tall, weighing 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt with white polka dots and blue and gray pants with flowers.

Her mother is described as 30 years old, 5-foot, 250 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. The photo of her released by police is a few years old, authorities said. Harmony's father is also 30 years old, 6-foot 4-inch, 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

"On 2/13/18 at approximately 11:30 A.M. Harmony Dozier was taken by her non-custodial parents, Tiffany Moore and Kenneth Doziee, from the area of North 35th Avenue and West Dunlap Road in Phoenix, Arizona. Tiffany and Kenneth are under investigation for the abuse of Harmony’s sibling and there are concerns for Harmony’s safety," the narrative of the missing report read.