As expected, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced plans Wednesday to bring back a refined, reformed version of the XFL professional football league that ran for one season in 2001. Vince made the new league sound like the polar opposite of the old league’s Attitude Era approach, emphasizing safety and character.

So, what does that mean for college sensation turned NFL bust Johnny Manziel?

The former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback has not played football since 2015, but has made it clear that he wants to come back in some capacity. A cryptic tweet Manziel sent during McMahon’s XFL announcement press conference hinted at his desire to play in the new league and went viral.

However, McMahon explicitly pumped the brakes on talks of Johnny Manziel joining the new XFL. During the press conference, McMahon was asked specifically about the likes of Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick playing in his league. In response, he emphasized that someone with Johnny Manziel’s history would be explicitly barred from the XFL.

“If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime you aren't playing in this league,” McMahon said, per ESPN.

McMahon was more positive when it came to Tebow and Kaepernick. He not-to-subtly said Tebow could play in the XFL if he wants, while saying Kaepernick could play if he met the league’s criteria. The latter would potentially be a complicated situation, as Kaepernick made headlines starting in 2016 for protesting during the national anthem before games, which McMahon said would be against the rules in the new XFL.

Aside from vague promises that the games would be faster and safer than the NFL, McMahon’s presser was light on specifics regarding the XFL. It will start play in 2020, giving it twice as long to prepare as the old league had. No players or coaches have been hired, nor have any cities been given teams yet. There will be eight teams in the league.

He also said the league’s regular season will start near the end of the regular NFL playoff schedule in 2020, in late January or early February. The full press conference can be seen below.