Meghan Markle didn’t toss her bouquet to a group of single friends at her wedding reception. After her May 19 wedding, Prince Harry’s wife decided to follow the tradition of royal brides by leaving her bouquet on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Kensington Palace announced Sunday that Markle’s wedding day flowers were resting on the tomb in Westminster Abbey. The tradition started with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, after she married King George VI in 1923. She had done so in memory of her brother Fergus, who died in World War I, and the royal brides after her followed suit. Kate Middleton did the same after her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex’s bouquet, which she carried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, was already honoring a dead loved one. She included sweet pea forget-me-not because it was Princess Diana’s favorite flower. It was a way for the couple to honor Harry’s late mother.

Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal wedding bouquet also consisted of lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine, astrantia and myrtle, which is another tradition. Queen Victoria’s daughter, Princess Victoria, was first to carry a sprig of myrtle when she got married in 1858. It was used to symbolize “the traditional innocence of a bride,” Kensington Palace says.

The Duke of Sussex tried to make the bouquet even more personal for his love. People reports that Prince Harry handpicked a few flowers from their own garden at Kensington Palace and asked florist Philippa Craddock to incorporate them.

The traditions and symbols didn’t stop with Markle’s bouquet. Her veil was paying tribute to the Commonwealth. The flowers embroidered on her the delicate fabric featured 53 flowers, one representing each country in the Commonwealth. Of course, many may have overlooked the detail on the veil after seeing her stunning headpiece.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau for the wedding. The crown was made in 1932, but the center brooch actually dates back to 1893.

Later, Markle got to wear another fancy piece from the family’s extensive collection of jewels. For the evening reception, Markle was spotted wearing Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring on her right hand. On her left was her wedding band, made from Welsh gold (another tradition started in 1923 with the Queen Mother), and her engagement ring, which features two smaller diamonds that belonged to Diana and a center ring from Botswana.

Unlike Prince William, Prince Harry has opted to wear a wedding ring. Markle gave him a platinum band with a textured finish during the ceremony.