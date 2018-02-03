Justin Timberlake will likely go through some of his biggest hits at the 2018 Super Bowl, but don’t expect an *NSYNC reunion at the Minnesota game.

Former boy band member Joey Fatone told paparazzi that he isn’t prepared for an *NSYNC performance. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now,” Fatone told TMZ. “So obviously, there’s your proof.”

Still, it’s hard not to wonder what Timberlake’s bandmates are doing these days. Check out what all the *NSYNC singers are up to in 2018 below.

Lance Bass: The 38-year-old has moved from music to TV. After hosting “Dirty Pop” on Sirius XM from 2012 to 2016, he made the jump to the small screen and started hosting reality shows. He has hosted Logo’s gay “Bachelor”-like series, “Finding Prince Charming,” MTV’s “90s House” and Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.” He even competed on “My Kitchen Rules” with his mother, with whom he is currently writing a cookbook.

Bass’ personal life is also going well. Most fans know that he came out as gay in 2006, and he found his own Prince Charming several years later. Bass married artist Michael Turchin in December 2014.

Joey Fatone: In recent years, Fatone has been doing a lot of acting. The former *NSYNCer reprised his role as Angelo in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” and he has appeared in flicks like “Dead 7,” “A Witches’ Ball” and “Christmas Wedding Planner.” He has also done plenty of hosting over the years on shows like “Singing Bee,” “Celebrity Circus,” and more.

Fatone has also gotten into the food industry. In 2016, he opened Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, in Orlando, Florida, but he closed the restaurant down late last year. The business reopened in January as a food truck.

Fatone married longtime girlfriend Kelly Baldwin in 2004. They remain married and have two daughters, Briahna, 16, and Kloey, 8. Bass is their godfather.

J.C. Chasez: All that choreography came in handy when Chasez served as a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew from 2008 to 2012. Since then, he appeared on the national tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” and starred in the musical comedy movie “Opening Night” alongside Topher Grace.

The 41-year-old is still involved with music. Though he hasn’t released much since his 2004 solo album, he appeared on Blues Traveler’s “Blow Up The Moon” album in 2015. He has also been working behind the scenes as a composer, producer and more. He has worked on albums with Pentatonix, Matthew Morrison and David Archuleta, among others.

Chris Kirkpatrick: This is the *NSYNC member that’s been the most low profile. He dabbled in hosting in 2008 with CMT’s “Gone Country,” and he occasionally pops up in music videos, like Fall Out Boy’s “Irresistible” in 2015.

Mostly, it seems like Kirkpatrick is living a quiet life in Nashville, Tennessee with his family. He married Karly Skladany in 2013, and the couple welcomed their first child in October, Nash Dylan.

Justin Timberlake: It’s hard to miss Timberlake. He is the only member to have an extremely successful solo career. His fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” was released Friday, and he’ll head out on a world tour later this year.

Timberlake has also found success on the big screen. He has starred in plenty of live action flicks, including the Academy Award winning film “The Social Network,” but his most recent success was in animation. He starred alongside Anna Kendrick in “Trolls,” which earned over $346 million at the box office, and is set to return for the sequel.

The 37-year-old has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, and they share son Silas, 2.

