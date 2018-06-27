For seven seasons, viewers of “Pretty Little Liars” repeatedly asked the question, “Who is “A?” before finally getting the answer on June 27, 2017, during the series finale. One year later, fans have not forgotten about the cast who brought the characters based on Sara Shepard’s novels to life.

The Freeform series followed the lives of best friends Aria, Hanna, Spencer, Emily, and Ali, who were stuck playing a deadly game with a mysterious person known as “A.” The anonymous villain spent the next few years constantly threatening to ruin their lives by exposing their darkest secrets.

While the ladies received happy endings after unmasking the villain in the fictional town of Rosewood, life outside of the fictional town has also been kind to the cast. Here's where the “Pretty Little Liars” cast is now, one year after Freeform aired the series finale.

Shay Mitchell

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images After playing Emily Fields for seven seasons, Mitchell continued to post videos on her popular YouTube Channel and landed several roles in both film and television. The actress is set to star in the film “Cadaver” and has snagged main roles in two upcoming series, titled “You” and “The Heiresses.”

Ashley Benson

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Once she wrapped up her time as Hanna Marin on the Freeform series, Benson left Los Angeles for a life in New York City. Since moving to the Big Apple, the actress has filmed scenes for the upcoming movie, “Her Smell” alongside Cara Delevingne and Elisabeth Moss.

Troian Bellisario

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

After taking on double duty in the final season of “Pretty Little Liars” by portraying Spencer Hastings and Alex Drake a.k.a “A.D,” Bellisario starred in several films including “Feed” and “Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins.” Next up, the actress will appear in two movies: “Clara” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Lucy Hale

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Following her role as the pint-sized Aria Montgomery, Hale took on large roles in both film and television. After starring in films like “Dude” and “Truth or Dare,” the actress landed the lead role in The CW series, “Life Sentence.” Unfortunately, the series was canceled after one season.

Sasha Pieterse

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Pieterse may have played the heartless queen bee Alison DiLaurentis on camera, but off-screen, the actress was busy falling in love with Hudson Sheaffer, whom she married in May. Aside from tying the knot with her longtime beau, the 22-year-old starred in the film, “The Honor List” and is expected to reprise her role as Alison in the “PLL” spinoff, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

Vanessa Ray

CeCe Drake, who is also known as Charlotte DiLaurentis, spent her glory days terrorizing the liars before meeting a violent end. However, when Ray’s character died, the actress took her talents over to the CBS series “Blue Bloods,” where she became a series regular in her role as Officer Eddie Janko.

Drew Van Acker

Jason DiLaurentis wasn’t the best older brother to Ali when they were younger, which is probably why he wasn’t around much when she returned to Rosewood. After Van Acker stopped appearing on “Pretty Little Liars,” he landed a lead role on the CBS series “Training Day.” Similarly to Hale though, his show was also canceled after its first season. Next up, the actor will appear in the films “Spy Intervention” and “Love Thy Keepers.”

Janel Parrish

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Although Parrish portrayed the role of Mona Vanderwaal, better known as “Loser Mona,” the actress has been enjoying a successful career since wrapping the Freeform series. Parrish went on to star in musicals like “A Walk to Remember,” “Cruel Intentions” and “Grease.” In 2019, she will join Pieterse in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” reprising her role as Mona.

Tammin Sursok

The actress took on the role of Jenna Marshall, who spent a majority of her time working for “A,” but when the series ended Sursok became her own boss. The star inked a deal to star in the scripted series “Aussie Girl,” loosely based off of her life. Sursok will also appear in the upcoming movie, “Whaling” alongside Tom Felton.

Lindsey Shaw

After appearing in the final season of “PLL” as Paige McCullers, Shaw took a step back from the spotlight. On Monday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram for the first time since Feb. 24, 2017. Shaw will appear in the upcoming film, “1/1” scheduled for a July 17 release date.

Ian Harding

Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Years after falling in love with Aria, Ezra Fitz managed to get his happily ever after. After the show ended, Harding eventually found a new beginning. The actor initially landed a starring role on the Fox series “Thin Ice.” However, the show never aired after the network passed on the pilot. By February 2018, Harding was cast to appear in the “Untitled FBI/Fox Project” starring and executively produced by Katie Holmes.

Torrey DeVitto

The Liars were always unsure whether Melissa Hastings could truly be loyal to her sister Spencer, but over on the NBC series, “Chicago Med,” DeVitto’s character, Dr. Natalie Manning, is just one of the many reliable physicians that patients regularly depend on. Aside from continuing her gig as a series regular on the medical drama, the actress also has recurring roles on Dick Wolf’s other Chicago franchise shows, “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire”

Brendan Robinson

After saying goodbye to Rosewood and his role as Lucas Gottesman, Robinson went on to star in the series “Twentyfiveish” and completed the film, “Another Day in Paradise.”

Tyler Blackburn

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Blackburn has put his years of playing hacker Caleb Rivers behind him to acquire roles in films like “Hello Jack” and “Ashbury Park.” The actor is expected to return to TV in 2019 when “Roswell, New Mexico” premieres on The CW.

Brant Daugherty

Noel Kahn may have met a gruesome end, but Daugherty has been enjoying a steady career after wrapping his role on “Pretty Little Liars.” The actor snagged recurring roles in shows like “Freakish” and “Relationship Status” before appearing in “Fifty Shades Freed” and “Another Tango.”

Cody Christian

After causing trouble as Aria’s little brother Mike Montgomery, Christian went on to stir up drama on the MTV series “Teen Wolf.” The actor then landed roles in films like “Assassination Nation” and “Notorious Nick.” Christian will return to his TV roots in the fall when he portrays a character named Asher on the upcoming CW series, “All American.”

Keegan Allen

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/AFP/Getty Images After closing the chapter on his role as Toby Cavanaugh, Allen appeared in two episodes of “Major Crimes” before turning his focus back to his love of photography. In April, the actor released his book, “Hollywood: Photos and Stories from Foreverland,” and embarked on a book tour.

