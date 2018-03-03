The Oscars are finally here, and those who want to have a chance at catching some of the films up for big awards Sunday night still have time to do so before the big show.

If you're looking to binge watch as many titles of possible ahead of the live telecast Sunday night, you're in luck, as several of the films up for awards can be found on a variety of streaming services. While some are available for free on sites like Netflix and Hulu (good news for members), others are available for a small fee on other services.

Here's all the nominated movies you can stream online:

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail": Catch this nominee for feature documentary by either renting it for $0.99 from either Google Play or Amazon Instant Video. It can also be purchased on either platform for $4.99 or $5.99.

"Baby Driver": This film, up for three awards, can be purchased on both Google Play or Amazon for $14.99. A rental will cost between $4.99-$5.99 on both platforms.

"Beauty and the Beast:" You can relive the magic of this nominated live-action fairytale by streaming for free on either Netflix or Google Play.

"The Big Sick:" The nominee for a screenplay award is an Amazon exclusive, which means it can be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $9.99 on the service. It is also available on Google, with a rental cost of $4.99, but a steeper purchase price of $14.99.

"Blade Runner 2049": You can either rent on Google Play ($4.99) or Amazon Instant Video ($5.99) or purchase on the two relative sites for either $9.99 or $14.99.

"The Boss Baby": Stream this nominee for best animated film for free on Netflix.

"The Breadwinner": This nominee for best animated film, which tackles the story of a young girl who disguises herself as a boy to provide for her family, is available to stream on Netflix.

"Call Me by Your Name": Those who want to see this film, which is up for best picture, is only available for purchase, priced at $14.99 on both Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.

"Coco": This film is available to rent for $4.99 on Google Play, or it can be purchased for $14.99.

"Darkest Hour": Rentals of this film range from $4.99-$5.99 on Google Play and Amazon, but it can be purchased on either for $14.99.

"Dekalb Elementary": Stream this live action short on Google Play for free.

"The Disaster Artist": You can purchase this film for $12.99 on Google Play.

"Dunkirk": Stream this war epic by Christopher Nolan, which is up for best picture, for free on Google Play.

"Face Places": You can purchase this film, which is up for a documentary feature award, for $9.99 on Google Play.

"Ferdinand": This animated film can be purchased on either Google Play or Amazon Instant Video for $19.99.

"The Florida Project": Rent this film for $4.99 or buy it for $12.99 on Google Play.

"Get Out": Stream this dramatic thriller/horror movie that shines a light on race issues for free on HBO Go.

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2": You can stream this film, which is up for best visual effects, on Netflix.

"Heroin(e)": This documentary, which looks at the town of Huntington, W.V., which has an overdose rate that is 10 times higher than the national average, is a Netflix original.

"Icarus": Find this sports thriller on Netflix.

"Kong: Skull Island:" You can stream this film on HBO Go.

"Knife Skills": You can rent this documentary short, which follows the story of a French restaurant whose staff is made up of men and women who have been released from prison, for $2.99 on Amazon. For those who wish to purchase it, it is also available for $9.99.

"Lady Bird": Either rent this best picture nominee for $4.99 or purchase it for $12.99 on Google Play.

"Last Men in Aleppo": You can stream this film, which follows the White Helmets who provide aid to those wounded in the Syrian civil war, for free on both Netflix and Google Play.

"Logan": Stream this future set "X-Men" story for free on both HBO Go and in the Google Play store.

"Lou": A toy-stealing bully discovers a strange creature in the lost and found box in this animated short, which can be purchased from Google Play for $1.99.

"Loving Vincent": Purchase this animated film, which looks into the mysterious death of Vincent Van Gogh, for $9.99 on both Google Play and Amazon. You can also rent it for $3.99 on Google Play.

"Marshall": This film, which is up for an award for best original song, can be purchased for $14.99 from both Google Play and Amazon, or rented for $4.99 from Google Play.

"Mudbound": This film, starring Mary J. Blige, can be found on Netflix.

"On Body and Soul": This Hungarian film, which sees a man and a woman who have the same dreams at night making them come true, can be streamed on Netflix.

"Revolting Rhymes": This short animated film is based off of a Roald Dahl book. It can be streamed on Netflix.

"Roman J. Israel Esq.": Catch this film, which earned Denzel Washington a best actor nomination, on Amazon Instant Video, where it can be rented for $5.99, or purchased for $9.99.

"The Shape of Water": This best picture nominee can be purchased on both Google Play and Amazon for $14.99.

"The Square": Disaster strikes when a curator hires a public relations team to build some buzz for his renowned Swedish museum. Stream it now on both Netflix and Hulu.

"Strong Island": This documentary, which sees filmmaker Yance Ford investigating the 1992 murder of his brother, is available on Netflix.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri": You can purchase this lead best picture contender for $14.99 on both Google Play and Amazon Instant Video, or rent it on Google Play for $4.99.

"Traffic Stop": This documentary short, about a teacher from Austin, Texas, who is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop, can be streamed on HBO Go.

"Victoria And Abdul": This film can either be purchased for $14.99 on Google Play or Amazon Instant Video, or rented for $4.99.

"War for the Planet of the Apes": Caesar and apes are forced to fight for their right to life when they go up against a ruthless human army. Stream this movie on Google Play for free.

"Wonder": This heartwarming story about August Pullman, who attends a mainstream school for the first time in fifth grade, though he has facial differences, can be purchased for $14.99 from both Google Play and Amazon Instant video. It can also be rented for $4.99.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.