It’s Britain’s biggest night for the film industry, and U.S. audiences don’t have to miss out. American movie fans will just have to wait a few extra hours for the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards to air.

The BAFTAs are the British Oscars. The 71st British Academy Film Awards are being held Sunday, Feb. 18 at Royal Albert Hall in London. It will be early afternoon in the U.S. when it starts, but American audiences will have to wait until primetime to see the ceremony on TV or online.

BBC America will be the TV channel airing the 2018 BAFTAs at 8 p.m. EST. The program will last until 10:30 p.m. EST, so it’s not quite as long as the Oscars.

Though it cannot be viewed live, those who prefer to watch online can go to BBC America’s website at 8 p.m. EST. Users simply have to enter information from their cable provider, and then they’ll be able to stream BBC America’s programming to their computer or mobile device.

The BAFTA red carpet started at noon. BBC America will not air the red carpet on TV, but luckily, anyone can watch the preshow, hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman. The BAFTAs live streamed the red carpet special on Twitter and Facebook. Watch below:

The BAFTAs are honoring many actors and filmmakers, but Ridley Scott is receiving one of the best statues. The “All the Money in the World” director has earned the Fellowship from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Helen Mirren, Sidney Poitier, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg have previously received the accolade, which is the highest BAFTA has to offer.

The BAFTAs also feature one award which the public votes on: the rising star award. This year Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”), Florence Pugh (“Lady MacBeth”), Tessa Thompson (“Thor: Ragnarok”), Josh O’Connor (“Only You”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) are nominated. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland received the award last year.

It isn’t just Hollywood celebrities at the British Academy Film Awards, which are hosted by Joanna Lumley this year. Royals also make appearances. Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2018 ceremony.

Many are speculating about what the Duchess of Cambridge will wear to the ceremony. While many actresses are expected to wear black to support the Time’s Up movement, much like they did at the Golden Globes, it isn’t clear if Kate will follow the trend.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas-WPA Pool/Getty Images