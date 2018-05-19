Unless you received an invite to the 2018 royal wedding or are one of the thousands of people waiting outside of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, chances are you plan on watching the ceremony from behind a screen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is scheduled to take place on Saturday at noon, local time, in London. However, those of us in the U.S. will have to tune into the ceremony during the early morning using a television, cell phone, computer or some other electronic device.

Whether you are watching the wedding on television or live streaming from a mobile device, there are plenty of ways to watch Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

“Today” show anchors Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones will host a special episode of the daytime show covering Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day beginning at 4:30 a.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Victoria Jones/AFP/Getty Images

“E! Live From the Royal Wedding” will begin broadcasting at 5 a.m. EDT with Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, royal experts, and several other television personalities on hand to deliver commentary before, during, and after the ceremony.

ABC will air a special live broadcast of “Good Morning America” starting at 5 a.m. EDT on Saturday. “World News Tonight” personality David Muir and “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts are expected to be front and center to provide viewers with coverage of the royal wedding from Windsor Castle. The program will also simulcast on Freeform and ABC News digital platforms.

CBS will be providing live coverage of the big event in London, starting at 4 a.m. EDT. “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier and “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King will anchor the program alongside CBS News royal contributor Tina Brown.

Viewers can also tune in to HBO where the network will cover the wedding in a humorous fashion. Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise their roles as their Funny or Die characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, to host “The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!” The program will begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

BBC America will simulcast BBC One’s live coverage of the royal wedding starting at 4 a.m. EDT. Those who live stream the BBC footage on Youtube will have to wait until 5 a.m. EDT to tune into the event.

Individuals with a cable subscription can also enjoy streaming Prince Harry and Markle’s big day on the ABC app, NBC Live, and CBS All Access. Live streaming will be available at the same time the respective networks broadcast their royal wedding coverage on television.

Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images