The competition was already taken up a notch on Season 30 of "The Amazing Race," with a head-to-head race to the mat that shook some things up in terms of where teams fell in the standings. As things continue on towards Morocco, it will only continue to get more intense.

Spoiler Alert: The ending of Season 30, Episode 2 "You're The Best French Fry Ever" Is Discussed Below

After having to complete the race course a second time, following Henry and Evan finally beating another team, Team Goat Yoga's April Gould and Sarah William failed to win the faceoff French fry race against twin firefighters Daniel and Eric, which led to their elimination. Now, with the knowledge that they can be taken out at any time by any number of twists, the teams may be forced to up their strategies as the stakes get higher. However, one team will likely still fall short at the end of leg three. So which one will it be? Here's our ranking of where we think the teams will fall by the time the next leg comes to an end.

Cody Nickson And Jessica Graf (#TeamBigBrother)

Photo: CBS

Anyone who is still underestimating Team Big Brother may want to start rethinking the way they feel about them, because Cody and Jessica seem to be in it for the long haul right now. Not only did they finish first this leg, they're proving to be smarter than people have given them credit for when it comes to completing tasks. In addition, they also understand from their "Big Brother" stint how important it is to make friends and have allies, which prompted Jessica to give another team some big help during the leg, in the hopes it will pay off for them later.

Kristi Leskinen And Jen Hudak (#TeamExtreme)

Photo: CBS

Another team that it would be a mistake to doubt appears to be Kristi and Jen, who fell short of first place this leg, but by no means should be considered unlikely to get far. They're tough competitors who think quickly and now how to get challenges done. They won't be going anywhere for a while.

Trevor Wadleigh And Chris Marchant (#TeamWellStrung)

Photo: CBS

Another team that has proven to be very strong is Trevor and Chris. While they will undoubtedly always do well in physical challenges, they're proving that they have what it takes for anything thrown their way. Even though they've stayed in fourth place thus far, there's no reason to believe they won't land in first in a future leg.

Alexander Rossi And Conor Daly (#TeamIndyCar)

Photo: CBS

There appeared to be a little bit of tension between theese two this time around, with Alex seeming a bit more dominant when it came to completing tasks, and it appeared to irk Conor a bit, as he rolled his eyes during the Detour when Alex took over on the microscope. Still, even if there is some tension below the surface, they are a strong team, and it's unlikely they would be eliminated so early on.

Henry Zhang And Evan Lynyak (#TeamYale)

Photo: CBS

They took a major tumble this leg due to the faceoff challenge, but dropping down to eighth place isn't a reason to count these two out yet. They may continue to struggle during future physical challenges, something they admit is a weaker point for them, but they still are going to be among the smartest teams in the competition overall, so a quick comeback can be expected for them.

Cedric Ceballos And Shawn Marion (#TeamSlamDunk)

Photo: CBS

The NBA legends had an impressive leg this time around, proving that just because they may be older than most of their competitors, and significantly larger in stature than all of them, that they aren't going to be so easy to discount. However, they could still have some trouble in a future leg if the challenges do prove to all be ones that are more challenging for men their size, because it will slow them down compared to the others.

Lucas Bocanegra And Brittany Austin (#TeamOceanRescue)

Photo: CBS

Things don't look entirely well for the lifeguards, who continued to struggle in this leg when it came to two key factors that can help a team succeed—navigation and communication. They still managed to perform fairly well on their tasks, but their actions in between challenges seem to indicate that they are weaker than they look. However, they won't be eliminated just yet, as other teams have some stronger weaknesses.

Joey Chestnut And Tim Janus (#TeamChomp)

Photo: CBS

Physical fitness is something that appears to be affecting how well the competitive eaters can perform in the competition, as Joey in particular struggled both during the roadblock, and during any times where he and Tim and to run from one location to the next. There could have been a chance that had he been the one to try and complete the French Fry faceoff challenge first, that they would have been closer to elimination.

Eric And Daniel Guiffreda (#TheFirefighters)

Photo: CBS

Though they may be able to complete some tasks, things look especially bleak for the firefighters. Though the two brothers seem to have good communication, they were not only off with their navigation, arriving dead last to the Roadblock, but they also opted to switch their Detour late in the game, giving Team Goat Yoga, who were struggling during their Detour, a chance to get back ahead. Had the Race not incorporated the Faceoff task at the end, Team Goat Yoga would have beaten them to the mat and still been in the Race—and they would have been eliminated. If problems like that continue to plague them throughout the next leg, it's a safe bet they could find themselves eliminated.

"The Amazing Race" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.