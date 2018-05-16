It appears that "The Amazing Race" is officially going through with plans to host an all "Big Brother" themed season, as casting rumors have already begun to surface about which former houseguest were considering crossing over to the other CBS show.

According to TMZ, which broke the news of the cross-over season, has confirmed at least four participants on the new season, revealing that familiar faces who have already been on "Amazing Race" will once again make an appearance.

According to the site, Caleb Reynolds from "Big Brother" Season 16 is slated to appear on the show, after also participating in Season 32 and 34 of "Survivor." It's unclear who he is partnering with. Rachel Riley, who competed on Season 12 of "Big Brother" and won Season 13, will also be making her third appearance on "Amazing Race," after competing with "Big Brother" co-star and now-husband Brendon Villegas in both Seasons 20 and 24. The website reports that it isn't confirmed if her husband will make this third trek around the world with her, but it seems likely.

In addition,, other reports have surfaced that Season 18 co-stars James Huling and Corey Brooks are also participating and have teamed up with one another for "Amazing Race." They are allegedly referring to themselves as Team Tejas Tacos.

TMZ also interestingly notes that filming for the new season will begin at the end of the month and that they will be headed to Papua New Guinea on the first leg.

The news of the all "Big Brother" season came earlier this month, with sources close to production saying that the inspiration for it came from the increase CBS saw in the ratings for Season 30 of "Race," and that it's believed the uptick came from Jessica and Cody's participation.

At the time it was reported that the show had reached out to a large list of "Big Brother" competitors for the new season, but that several had declined to participate due to family and career reasons. It's unclear who else has been contacted or signed on.

"The Amazing Race" has not been given a new season premiere date as of yet.

Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS