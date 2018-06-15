They bring great chemistry to the dance floor for amazing performances on "Dancing With the Stars," and off the floor, some of the ABC series' pros have found love with each other.

Val Chmerkovskiy, who has won the show's Mirror Ball trophy twice, has officially taken himself off the market by proposing to longtime girlfriend and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, during the pair's recent trip to Venice, Italy. Fans of the show know Jenna well from her appearances on the show as well, and her recent win during Season 26 with Adam Rippon.

While fans and fellow cast members from the show are rejoicing over the news of the pair's impending nuptials, they aren't the only ones who have found love in the ballroom. In fact, they join a long line of fellow pros who found their significant others on the dance floor. Of course, several other pros have found their lifetime dance partners in other places as well.

So which members of the "DWTS" family have significant others? Here's a look at the current couples.

Allison Holker

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Holker, who has participated as a pro during four seasons of "Dancing With the Stars, has been married to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who is best known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2013. The pair are also parents to a son, Maddox.

Cheryl Burke

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

Burke, who won Season 2 and 3 of "DWTS," became engaged to actor Matthew Lawrence in 2018. The pair, who reconnected in 2017, previously dated from 2007-2008, after being introduced by Lawrence's brother, Joey, who danced on the show in 2006.

Derek Hough

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hough, who has won the most Mirror Ball trophies of all pros who participated on the show, is dating current "DWTS" Troupe member Hayley Erbert.

Emma Slater

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

Slater, who won the Mirror Ball in Season 24, is married to fellow pro Sasha Farber. The two wed in 2018 after Farber proposed to her during a live "DWTS" broadcast in Season 23.

Gleb Savchenko

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Savchenko has been married to his wife, Elena Samodanova, a dancer, since 2006. The pair has two daughters together, Olivia and Zlata.

Julianne Hough

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

The two-time Mirror Ball champ who also served on the judge's panel in recent seasons married hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017.

Kym Herjavec

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA

Herjavec, who was formerly known as Kym Johnson, met her husband, Robert Herjavec when the "Shark Tank" star became her partner for Season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars." The two married in 2016 and welcomed twins together, Hudson and Haven, in 2018.

Lindsay Arnold

Arnold, the Season 25 Mirrorball Champion, married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Lightner Cusick, in 2015.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

Maks, Val's older brother who won "Dancing With the Stars" in Season 18, married fellow pro and two-time champ Peta Murgatroyd in 2017. The pair is also parents to a son, Shai.

Mark Ballas

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Image

The two-time champ married singer BC Jean in 2016.

Tony Dovolani

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals

Dovolani, who won Season 15 of "DWTS," has been married to his wife, Lina, since 1999. The couple is parents to three children, a daughter, Luana, and twins, Adrian and Ariana.

Witney Carson

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Carson, the Season 19 champ, married her husband, Carson McAllister, in 2016.