They bring great chemistry to the dance floor for amazing performances on "Dancing With the Stars," and off the floor, some of the ABC series' pros have found love with each other.

Val Chmerkovskiy, who has won the show's Mirror Ball trophy twice, has officially taken himself off the market by proposing to longtime girlfriend and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, during the pair's recent trip to Venice, Italy. Fans of the show know Jenna well from her appearances on the show as well, and her recent win during Season 26 with Adam Rippon.

While fans and fellow cast members from the show are rejoicing over the news of the pair's impending nuptials, they aren't the only ones who have found love in the ballroom. In fact, they join a long line of fellow pros who found their significant others on the dance floor. Of course, several other pros have found their lifetime dance partners in other places as well.

So which members of the "DWTS" family have significant others? Here's a look at the current couples.

Allison Holker

Allison Holker Allison Holker is married to Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The couple is pictured at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wanfo Tango concert on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Holker, who has participated as a pro during four seasons of "Dancing With the Stars, has been married to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who is best known as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2013. The pair are also parents to a son, Maddox.

Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke Cheryl Burke is engaged to Matthew Lawrence. The couple is pictured at the 25th Annual Race to erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills, California on April 20, 2018. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

Burke, who won Season 2 and 3 of "DWTS," became engaged to actor Matthew Lawrence in 2018. The pair, who reconnected in 2017, previously dated from 2007-2008, after being introduced by Lawrence's brother, Joey, who danced on the show in 2006.

Derek Hough

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Derek Hough is dating Hayley Erbert. The couple is pictured at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hough, who has won the most Mirror Ball trophies of all pros who participated on the show, is dating current "DWTS" Troupe member Hayley Erbert.

Emma Slater

Emma Slater Sasha Farber Emma Slater and Sasha Farber got married in 2018. The couple is pictured at the "Dancing With the Stars" Season 23 Finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 22, 2016. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

Slater, who won the Mirror Ball in Season 24, is married to fellow pro Sasha Farber. The two wed in 2018 after Farber proposed to her during a live "DWTS" broadcast in Season 23.

Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko Gleb Savchenko has been married to Elena Samodanova since 2006. The couple are pictured at the premiere of "Father Figures" in Hollywood, California on Dec. 13, 2017. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Savchenko has been married to his wife, Elena Samodanova, a dancer, since 2006. The pair has two daughters together, Olivia and Zlata.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough Julianne Hough married Brooks Laich in 2017. The couple is pictured at the City Year Los Angeles' Spring Break: Destination Education Event in Los Angeles on April 28, 2018. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

The two-time Mirror Ball champ who also served on the judge's panel in recent seasons married hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017.

Kym Herjavec

Kym Herjavec Kym Herjavec married "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec in 2016. The couple is pictured attening the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018. Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G'Day USA

Herjavec, who was formerly known as Kym Johnson, met her husband, Robert Herjavec when the "Shark Tank" star became her partner for Season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars." The two married in 2016 and welcomed twins together, Hudson and Haven, in 2018.

Lindsay Arnold

Arnold, the Season 25 Mirrorball Champion, married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Lightner Cusick, in 2015.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maks Chmerkovskiy Peta Murgatroyd Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got married in 2017. The couple is pictured attending the 24th Annual Race to erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills, California on May 5, 2017. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

Maks, Val's older brother who won "Dancing With the Stars" in Season 18, married fellow pro and two-time champ Peta Murgatroyd in 2017. The pair is also parents to a son, Shai.

Mark Ballas

Mark Ballas Mark Ballas married BC Jean in 2016. The couple are pictured attending the 66th Annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California on May 8, 2018. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Image

The two-time champ married singer BC Jean in 2016.

Tony Dovolani

Tony Dovolani Tony Dovolani married his wife Lina in 1999. The pair are pictured at the Celebrity Golf Tournament Afterparty during the Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend in Great Exuma, Bahamas, on June 4, 2016. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sandals

Dovolani, who won Season 15 of "DWTS," has been married to his wife, Lina, since 1999. The couple is parents to three children, a daughter, Luana, and twins, Adrian and Ariana.

Witney Carson

Witney Carson Witney Carson married Carson McAllister in 2016. The couple is pictured arriving at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, California on May 10, 2018. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Carson, the Season 19 champ, married her husband, Carson McAllister, in 2016.