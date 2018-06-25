The Marvel Cinematic Universe will release its 20th movie next month, but somehow a universe that big never introduced an expressly gay character on the big screen. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that would change soon.

During an interview with the Playlist, Feige was asked if any LGBTQ characters were “in the works” for a Marvel movie. The executive producer kept his answer simple and clear: “Yes.”

When the interviewer asked if it would be characters that had not yet been introduced, Feige was quick to point out that some LGBTQ characters have already been introduced.

“Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen,” Feige revealed.

So which characters have we already met who could identify as gay? There are a few options:

Photo: Marvel Studios

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Last year, Thompson confirmed that her “Thor: Ragnarok” character Valkyrie is bisexual, just as she is in the comics. It’s not clear if she will appear in future movies, such as “Avengers 4,” but “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed that she is alive despite Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) attack.

Korg (Taika Waititi) The “Thor: Ragnarok” character is also gay in the comics, but it isn’t clear if that’s the plan for the character in future Marvel movies.

Ayo (Florence Kasumba) is a member of the Dora Milaje in “Black Panther.” She’s Okoye’s (Danai Gurira) love in the comics, but Okoye is clearly with a man in the movie. Still, Ayo’s sexuality hasn’t been identified yet, and there is still a possibility that she is a lesbian or bisexual.

Okoye is married to W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) in “Black Panther.” However, that does not mean she has never been attracted to women. She could be bisexual.

Captain America (Chris Evans) isn’t gay in the comics, but there are plenty of people who want him to be. There is a whole #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend campaign on Twitter, and there’s already quite a fanbase of supporters who want to see Cap and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) romantically involved. The patriotic hero seems to be the most unlikely choice on this list, but never say never.

Photo: Marvel Studios

While the movies have yet to really explore an LGBTQ character, the TV section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a bit better about queer representation.

The first gay character was introduced with Joey (Juan Pablo Raba), a minor Inhuman character in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 3. Many supporting characters since have been gay, but last year, “Runaways” took it a step further and introduced Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner) and Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano). The two teenage girls are leading characters on the Hulu drama who are discovering their sexuality as they uncover their superpowers.

Audiences will have to wait and see which Marvel characters are revealed to be LGBTQ in the movies. The next installment due on the big screen is “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” hitting theaters July 6.