Now that the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea have come to an end, fans of several Team USA athletes may get a chance to see their favorites compete again soon—on the upcoming all-athletes edition of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The ABC competition series is returning in April for a small four-week season that consists of all athletes partnered with their pros. While athletes could potentially come from all fields of expertise, the show has a long and storied history with inviting Olympic Athletes who just featured in a recent showing of the games to compete on the show. In addition, those athletes have often gone on to do well in the competition.

Among the Olympians who have competed on the show and won are Apolo Anton Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Meryl Davis and Laurie Hernandez. Other athletes who signed up in recent years included figure skaters Evan Lysacek and Charlie White, gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, and swimmer Ryan Lochte.

So which PyeongChang athletes may be approached about joining the show, and if they sign up, could potentially take home the Mirrorball Trophy? Here are our picks for the Winter Games athletes who may have the best shot at appearing on the show.

Jamie Anderson:

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

The 27-year-old was one of the most winning athletes for Team USA during the games, taking home both a Gold Medal for Snowboarding/Slopestyle and a Silver Medal for Snowboard/Ladies’ Big Air. In addition, dancing in general may hold a special place for her, after she admitted to meeting her boyfriend, Canadian snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, after they went to a bar and began making out on a dance floor.

Chris Mazdzer:

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 29-year-old, who took home a Silver Medal for Luge/Men’s Singles, told Entertainment Weekly he would “absolutely” do the show if asked because he thinks it would be a fun experience.

“I don’t think I’m a good dancer, but it would be fun,” he said.

Mirai Nagasu:

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Though the 24-year-old ice skater only took home a Bronze Medal for the Team Event, she has expressed her interest in doing the show several times. She was also a headline making name throughout the games, first for landing the first ever triple axel performed—and nailed--by an American female skater at the Olympics, and then for controversial comments about wanting to “be a star” by doing the show.

Adam Rippon:

Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The 28-year-old male skater was one of the most entertaining performers at the Olympics, and won over the hearts of viewers, meaning he is likely high on ABC’s list of potential athletes to tap for the show.

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani:

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The 23 and 26 year old siblings managed to win bronze medals at the games, and the show previously brought ice skating partners on the show to get them to dance against one another when they cast Meryl Davis and Charlie White. If they chose to do something similar and bring these two on, they would be interested in giving it a shot because they would be intrigued about the possibility of competing against one another.

“We’ve never had to do that before in a serious way,” Alex told EW. “It would be interesting and potentially awkward. But it would be really fun. I think we would both take it really seriously.”

Mikaela Shiffrin:

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 22 year old was one of the big winners for Team USA at the games, taking home both gold and silver medals for skiing. The show usually taps from those who make names as medal winners, meaning she could receive the call.

“Dancing With The Stars” is expected to return April 30.