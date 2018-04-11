One of the more irritating things that can happen to a person in today's tech culture is a cellphone battery dying. Smartphones have become so embedded in our day-to-day lives that when they stop working our routine is completely thrown off.

Fortunately, the internet is rich in resources to find out how much juice one can expect out of any smartphone without learning the hard way.

So what smartphone offers the best battery life?

According to critics, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is one way to go.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro review: say hello to two-day battery life https://t.co/OoeOfNtBTB — The Guardian (@guardian) November 2, 2017

A cursory glance across the tech criticism landscape confirms that the Mate 10 Pro, which Huawei launched in November, was widely praised for its beefy battery. The Guardian’s review claimed that the phone went from 100 percent to dead after 50 hours, putting it significantly ahead of other phones.

Those 50 hours included plenty of app usage, a bit of Netflix viewing and other typical activities that notoriously bleed phone batteries dry. TechRadar, DigitalTrends and AndroidAuthority all agreed that the Mate 10 Pro was best-in-class. TechRadar found that it lost only 9 percent of battery life after watching a full-screen video with the brightness jacked all the way up for 90 minutes.

Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, some people prefer iOS to Android. In that case, the recent iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus models should give those folks the high-end performance they expect from Apple products with plenty of juice to last a while without charging. The iPhone X survived TechRadar’s 90-minute video test with only 11 percent battery loss, while the 8 Plus was found to be sturdy and efficient by DigitalTrends after a day of hard use.

Back on the Android front, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus was praised as an all-around quality phone with solid battery life. BlackBerry might not be the biggest brand in the game anymore, but its Motion and KeyOne models were praised by the aforementioned sources for their longevity.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to be an upgrade over previous Samsung models when it launches later this year, at least in terms of battery life. That means Samsung loyalists looking for a new phone might want to hold off until more information is available on that front.