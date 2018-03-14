A bizarre romantic entanglement involving leaders of a white nationalist organization ended in violence, an arrest and one leader’s departure, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported. Traditionalist Worker Party leader Matthew Heimbach on Tuesday was charged in Orange County, Indiana, with battery and domestic battery for attacking his wife and her stepfather.

Update to our earlier story: TWP chief Matthew Heimbach arrested for battery after an affair with TWP top spokesman Matt Parrott's wife. https://t.co/EeOiCD2EEn pic.twitter.com/qpoiL6GY4N — Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) March 13, 2018+

Matthew Heimbach, 26, had admitted to an affair with Jessica Parrott, the wife of TWP co-founder Matt Parrott. Matt Parrot, 36, also happens to be the stepfather of Heimbach’s wife, Brooke Heimbach, 24.

Matthew Heimbach said the affair was over, but Matt Parrott and Brooke Heimbach set up something of a sting operation to see if that was actually true.

Matt Parrott watched through the window of their trailer as Matthew Heimbach attempted to sleep with Jessica Parrott. The situation escalated into a violent confrontation between Matthew Heimbach and Matt Parrott, as Matthew Heimbach allegedly “choked him out,” causing Matt Parrott to briefly lose consciousness, according to the police report. Minutes later, Matthew Heimbach allegedly choked out Matt Parrot again.

Matt Parrott later went to a nearby Walmart and called the police.

An officer then overheard a fight between Matthew Heimbach and Brooke Heimbach, which evolved from a verbal confrontation to a violent one. Matthew Heimbach was then taken to jail before being released on $1,005 bond, which was posted by Jessica Parrott.

Matthew Heimbach made headlines in 2016 for assaulting a black protester at a campaign rally for Donald Trump. He eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2017, avoiding jail time on the condition that he does not get charged with anything else for two years. He now risks incarceration for potentially violating the judge’s previous order.

The TWP was founded by Matthew Heimbach and Matt Parrott after Matthew Heimbach graduated from Towson University in 2013.

Over the years, Matthew Heimbach has loudly and repeatedly advocated for racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia and white separatism. In the wake of the incident Tuesday, Matt Parrott said he was leaving the TWP.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images