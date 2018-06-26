After years of rumored relationships, John David-Duggar has officially confirmed he’s courting. The “Counting On” star revealed his romance with girlfriend and courting partner Abbie Grace Burnett on Tuesday. So, who is she?

Where They Met

John-David, 28, revealed to Us Weekly that despite only just introducing Abbie to fans of his family's TLC series, they have known each other for some time.

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” the third eldest Duggar told the magazine. “...It’s been a wonderful journey thus far.”

How Serious Are They?

When it comes to courtships, the Duggars usually don’t announce their relationship until they’re serious (sans Josiah Duggar’s failed first romance). Like most of his siblings, it appears John-David has big plans with Abbie, 26. John David revealed he and his better half “fell in love very quickly.”

Where Is She From?

Abbie told the magazine she is a native to Oklahoma. She added they “connected” on a deeper level when “John flew in for a church event” in her home state.

Has She Been Linked To Him Before?

Just like his twin sister Jana, who has been linked to several men over the years, John-David has been rumored to be relationships in the past. However, none of those women have been Abbie. Check out John-David's complete "dating" history here.

Photo: TLC

"Counting On" returns to TLC with all-new episodes in July.