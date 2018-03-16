A Washington state man, who survived a samurai sword attack last week by his now ex-girlfriend while he was asleep, revealed his rigorous video game training regime left him with a lack of sex drive, and this resulted in his former partner thinking he was cheating on her.

"It killed my sex drive. I was training too hard, it exhausted me. I felt bad because she needed the affection. I just couldn't keep up," 29-year-old Alex Lovell told Buzzfeed News of his video game training regimen, which led to the attack by his ex-girlfriend March 3. "She thought I was having sex with other people," Lovell added.

He was found by police curled up and bleeding in his bedroom in Camas, with three of his fingers severed and several life-threatening injuries in the middle of the night. Lovell told reporters he was able to wrap his girlfriend in a bear hug in order to stop her from continuing the attack.

"I saw the look in her eyes, and it scared the living poop out of me," he told the Oregonian. "I told her I loved her, and she was killing me. She needed to call police, or I was going to die."

His former girlfriend of two years, 30-year-old Emily Javier, allegedly attacked him with a samurai sword after discovering dating app Tinder on his phone, red hair in his shower drain, and suspicious scratches on his back.

Javier is facing attempted murder charges. Her bail was set at $350,000 and she is currently being held at Clark County jail.

Photo: Reuters

Christopher Ramsay, Javier's court-appointed lawyer, said the attack came as a complete shock and he could comment only on a limited basis.

"Having talked to a few of her family members, this is certainly not anything that they saw coming and is completely out of character of who she is," he said. "This is not something that they thought would be fathomable."

Lovell returned home Wednesday after his stay at the hospital and told the Oregonian in a Facebook message: "I was just so proud for beating this samurai wannabe crazy lady with hate in her heart. I've been preparing my whole life for something like this."

According to court documents, Javier planned to kill the 29-year-old a few days after she purchased a samurai sword at the mall.

"I was trying to kill him for cheating," Javier allegedly told the police. "That was my purpose."

Court documents claimed Javier hid the sword and taped two knives to her side of the bed at the couple's residence, and after Lovell fell asleep, hid his phone so he would not able to call for help. She then grabbed the sword and attacked him.

Lovell told BuzzFeed News via Facebook Messenger he relied on martial arts training and what he saw in kung fu movies to react and added he only survived because of "Wing Chun," a form of martial arts he became "obsessed" with after watching the movie "Ip Man."

"I've been indirectly preparing myself for this night my whole life," Lovell said. "I didn't freeze. The Wing Chun came out. I was able to stand on a knee that was just almost chopped in half and a foot that was hanging on by a thread."

Lovell also denied cheating on Javier: "I barely had time to hang out with my girlfriend, let alone another girl," he told the Oregonian.

He claimed he had removed the Tinder dating app from his phone after meeting Javier.

"Basically, she was delusional," he told the newspaper.