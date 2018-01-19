L’Oréal Paris is making waves in the hair product advertising industry. The company's newest Elvive World of Care campaign includes a diverse group of women, including a woman who usually keeps her hair covered in public.

Amena Khan, who started wearing a headscarf when she was in her twenties, said in an interview with Vogue United Kingdom that this new campaign shows that L’Oréal is valuing the women in the campaign for their voices.

The beauty and lifestyle icon called the campaign, "Game changing," on her Instagram account. In the campaign video, she said, "Whether or not your hair is on display it doesn't affect how much you care about it."

The ad shows diverse women and a man with equally diverse hair of different colors, textures, lengths. "A world of care for your hair," is one of the recurring lines for the campaign on the L’Oréal Paris website. The company worked with 15 ambassadors, "To celebrate and explore their unique - sometimes tricky - but ultimately incredible relationship they have with their hair," said the website.

Each influencer has a profile and a description of their hair and how the new Elvive products work perfectly to suit their hair's needs.

Khan told Vogue that she had always dreamed of being in media and on television but never thought it could be a possibility for her but that she thinks, "Seeing a campaign like this would have given me more of a sense of belonging."

L’Oréal and Khan did not respond to requests for comment from International Business Times.