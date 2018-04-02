Amsale Aberra, founder, co-owner and creative director of Amsale — the modern couture wedding gown designing company — died Sunday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York at the age of 64. Aberra was battling with uterine cancer.

Aberra is survived by her husband Clarence O’Neill “Neil” Brown III, who also serves as the chief executive officer of his wife’s namesake brand, and a daughter, Rachel Brown, who is a singer and songwriter. Brown expressed his grief through a statement.

"Amsale was not only an inspiration to the company, but someone who inspired and impacted everyone around her with her strength, kindness and humility. Working side-by-side, we spent 360 degrees of our life together, and I know only too well both her creative genius and her infinite goodness. Words cannot express the personal loss that we feel, but we are comforted by the avalanche of support we've received and the commitment of our team to carry on Amsale's legacy,” he said, Los Angeles Times reported.

Photo: Getty Images/ Andrew H. Walker

Aberra’s designs were featured in a number of movies including "Something Borrowed," "The Hangover" and "27 Dresses" and TV shows including "Grey's Anatomy" and "Brothers and Sisters." Her dresses have been donned by a number of celebrities for red carpets and photo shoots including Heidi Klum, Gayle King, Vivica Fox, Bethenny Frankel and Salma Hayek.

Mara Urshel, co-owner of Kleinfeld said about Aberra: "She really was a trendsetter in the business. She was the first one who really introduced very classic lines, beautiful clothes and getting away from all the old traditions of lace, beads and everything that really wasn't modern anymore. She really created the modern wedding dress.”