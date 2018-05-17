Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen the 10 adorable members of their bridal party.

Leading the pack are Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Joining them is Florence van Cutsem, the daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem. The 3-year-old also happens to be Prince Harry’s goddaughter.

Remi Litt and Rylan Litt will also be part of the royal couple’s wedding entourage. The siblings are the kids of Benita Litt, a designer from Los Angeles, and her husband Darren Litt. Both youngsters are Markle’s goddaughters.

All three of Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney’s children will also serve as page boys and a bridesmaid at the May 19 affair. Ivy Mulroney and twins Brian and John Mulroney are the grandchildren of Brian Mulroney, Canada’s former prime minister.

Zallie Warren, the daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren will also be included in the entourage. The 2-year-old is Prince Harry’s goddaughter.

The prince’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer’s son, Jasper Dyer, has also been selected by the royal couple to walk down the aisle before Markle this Saturday.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Markle won’t have a maid of honor at her wedding. Prince Harry, on the other hand, has chosen Prince William to be his best man.

“She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support,” a spokesperson told People.

Markle did not also choose Middleton as her bridesmaid because they have only known each other for less than two years.

As of late, royal fans are still waiting for the Kensington Palace’s announcement regarding Markle’s wedding dress and designer. A spokesperson for the palace confirmed that details will be unveiled on the day of the wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson