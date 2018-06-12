Becca Kufrin has yet to eliminate enough contestants to get to her final three, but spoilers for “The Bachelorette” have already revealed who her fantasy suite dates are with. Ahead of ABC’s premiere of episode 4, Season 14, find out which three contestants will last the longest on the dating competition show this season.

After the hometown dates, episode 9 will see Becca take her remaining three contestants on solo, overnight dates. The highly coveted fantasy suite installment will follow the Bachelorette and her suitors as they head to Chiang Mai, Thailand, according to Reality Steve. The blogger reports the final three this season will be Garrett Yrigoyen, Jason Tartick and Blake Hortsmann.

Despite knowing who will make it to Becca’s final three, little is known about what their dates will contain. Only a few photos of Becca’s one-on-one date with Garrett have been leaked. The images show Becca cuddling on Garrett’s shoulder as they rest their feet in a lake. The couple is also surrounded by “Bachelorette” crew members in the shots.

Photo: ABC It is rumored that the episode will end with Becca saying goodbye to Jason, the 29-year-old corporate banker who she admitted to having a crush on in episode 3. What will follow is the Men Tell-All special and the finale between Blake and Garrett, which was filmed in the Maldives.

It should come as no surprise to “Bachelorette” fans who like spoilers that Garrett will ultimately be Becca’s winner. Not only have photos of Becca and Garrett kissing post-finale been released by TMZ, it has also been confirmed by Reality Steve that Garrett and Becca are officially engaged.

“...Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here,” the blogger wrote last month.

Follow Becca’s “The Bachelorette” season on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.