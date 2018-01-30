Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal tour has begun.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already flown to Norway and Sweden for an official visit. As for who have joined them on their trip, Hello! shared a list of names that were included in Prince William and Middleton's royal tour entourage.

Catherine Quinn

Quinn is Middleton's private secretary. She took over the position from Rebecca Deacon in October. She previously worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Said Business School.

Quinn started working with the duchess when Middleton hosted a reception at Kensington Palace for World Mental Health Day. It was Middleton's first official appearance after taking a break due to hyperemesis gravidarum.

Amanda Cook Tucker

She is behind Middleton's signature Chelsea blow-dry. She is on board to help the duchess maintain her locks. She has been accompanying the royal mom in her previous tours.

Prince William and Middleton paid her privately whenever they asked her to join them on their royal tours. Tucker was also the person who styled Middleton's hair after delivering Prince George.

Natasha Archer

She is Middleton's stylist and is the person behind the "it factor" of Middleton's wardrobe. She encourages the duchess to experiment with her outfit without leaving her signature fashion.

Archer joined Middleton's entourage in Australia and New Zealand tour in 2014. She was also part of the royal tour entourage when the couple visited India, Bhutan and Canada in 2016.

Jason Knauf

He is a member of the press team and is the communications secretary to Their Royal Highnesses. The American PR guru joined the royal team in 2015.

Knauf is an adviser to the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark. He has a master’s degree in politics and communication from the London School of Economics.

Katrina McKeever and Charlotte Pool

The two ladies are part of Prince William and Middleton's press team. They will be joining Knauf on tour.

In their visit to Sweden, Prince William and Middleton will be treated to a special luncheon by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. They will also visit Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and have dinner with Alicia Vikander.

In Norway, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join King Harald V and Queen Sonja at Oslo's royal palace for an official dinner. Prince William and Middleton will also meet Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Photo: Getty Images/Heathcliff O'Malley