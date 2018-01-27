Meghan Markle has an entirely new inner circle and glam team ever since she moved to London from Toronto.

Here are some of the people who help the former actress with her daily activities, as well as those who make sure that she looks good especially in public.

Nichola Joss

Ever since Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was announced, names of those who help the former actress look stunning have been revealed. Nichola Joss is responsible for sculpting Markle’s cheek bones to make them look plump.

Joss’ $250 treatment includes massaging Markle’s mouth, and she also helps Prince Harry’s fiancée with her facial exercises.

Sarah Chapman

Sarah Chapman is Markle’s facialist, and she is so popular in London that those who want to get treatment need to wait for six months. When Markle arrived in London, Chapman was the first skin expert she visited, and they clicked.

Sherrille Riley

Markle’s eyebrows are styled and trimmed by Sherrille Riley of Nails & Brows. Riley previously explained how Markle is able to achieve her Audrey Hepburn brows. “The Audrey consists of a straight, arch-less brow, tapering out towards the temple. Continuing to bring the brow up, instantly lifts the face creating a fresh and youthful appearance,” she said.

Misha Nonoo

Fashion designer Misha Nonoo has been friends with Markle for many years. During her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games, Markle wore the designer’s white “husband shirt.”

But beyond Markle’s physical appearance, here are some of the people that help make sure that she is not having a hard time.

Heather Wong

Royal fans might have noticed but Markle has a bag carrier during her official visits. When she and Prince Harry went to Nottingham, Heather Wong carried her bag so that she could shake hands with her fans.

Edward Lane Fox

PR guru Edward Lane Fox was appointed as Prince Harry’s first private secretary in 2013. He is one of the people that helped Markle learn the ins and outs of being a royal.

Clara Madden

Clara Madden is the one in charge of project management. She keeps the diary running smoothly especially since Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is less than four months away.

Amy Pickerill

Assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill was hand-picked by Prince Harry for the role. She currently works as Markle’s “Girl Friday.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson