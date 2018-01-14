Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual assault by a 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer Saturday.

The accuser, who identified herself as “Grace” told the publication, Babe, that she finally decided to share her story after she saw Ansari wearing the “Time’s Up” pin at the Golden Globe Awards, where he received the much-prestigious “Best Actor” award.

“It was actually painful to watch him win and accept an award,” she said. “And absolutely cringe-worthy that he was wearing the Time’s Up pin. I think that started a new fire, and it kind of made it more real [...] I believe that I was taken advantage of by Aziz. I was not listened to and ignored. It was by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had.”

Grace met Ansari for the first time at an after-party for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Both of them decided to go on a date after they enjoyed each other’s company.

Photo: Getty Images/ Greg Doherty

However, she alleged that after a quick dinner, the comedian took her back to his apartment and tried to force himself on her, despite her repeated verbal and gestural signs making it clear that she was not interested.

Ansari is currently single, last known to date Courtney McBroom, the owner of Large Marge in Los Angeles.

Originally from Texas, McBroom told Food & Wine magazine in 2015, that during their first encounter, she did not know who Aziz Ansari was.

“I was working at Momofuku Milk Bar in Manhattan. Someone said, ‘Aziz Ansari is here!’ I didn’t know who he was,” she said. “A year later we met at an event and bonded over Hokey Pokey cookies. They’re made from smoked oats and a weird New Zealand toffee candy called Hokey Pokey. Milk Bar created them for Band of Outsiders fashion shows. Basically, the Hokey Pokey brought us together.”

Although Ansari refused to reveal McBroom’s name in an interview with Billboard, he did explain what attracted him to his girlfriend.

“I met her years ago when she was seeing someone,” Ansari said. “I thought she was really cool. Then I ran into her randomly and she was single. I’ve kind of settled down. I was the guy eating Skittles and having lots of fun, and then I was like, ‘I need a nice nutritious salad’ — she’s the salad.”

After two years of dating, Ansari and McBroom broke up in January 2016. At the time, it was rumored that Ansari’s busy scheduled – with his acting, stand-up comedy gigs and book tours – was the reason behind their split.

Following his breakup, Ansari told People magazine that he was happy, despite being single. He also said that he would prefer to have a partner with whom “I would be thrilled to do nothing with who would be as equally thrilled to do nothing with me.”

Grace — who gave a pretty graphic account of the alleged sexual assault — said that after the encounter, Ansari acted like nothing had happened, texting her: “It was fun meeting you last night.”

“Last night might have been fun for you, but it wasn’t fun for me,” Grace wrote back. “When we got back to your place, you ignored clear, non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances. You had to have noticed I was uncomfortable.”

Babe magazine posted a screenshot of the exchange between the two on their Instagram page: