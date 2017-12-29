Singer Becky G decided to share some very personal family news via Twitter on Friday, in a long letter detailing that she has an 18-year-old half-sister named Amber and it’s her birthday.

“My family, like any other family, is far from perfect,” the star began. “But through it all, we have a love that has overcome hell and back.”

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

From there, she revealed that today (Dec. 29) is her half-sister’s 18th birthday.

“Yes I said it, my half sister,” she said. “I learned about Amber when I was 13 years old. When Frankie [her brother] was old enough and ready, my parents and I also shared this with him. Soon after that, my parents, Frankie and I shared this with Stephanie and Alex [her sisters].”

She continued to explain in the letter that they all dealt with the information in different ways, but that they got through it all together, as a family. She’s decided to come out with this information now because she wanted to wait until Amber was a legal adult and today she is.

“As two individuals, legal, with no influence from either side, no baggage or bad blood from the past, in hopes that we can move forward in whatever direction us two decided to move in,” the singer said of waiting until Amber’s birthday before reaching out.

Becky G said they met for the first time this year, but that it will take a while for them to catch up on 18 years worth of lost time. In the end, she just explains that she wanted to be honest with Amber, herself and her fans and she thanks her supporters for loving her “unconditionally.”

Becky G first hit the scene in 2012 with her debut single “Problem” featuring will.i.am, but it wasn’t until 2014 when she came out with her song “Shower” that she really started making waves in the music industry. The hit track went platinum two times over, peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and hit number one on the Top Heatseekers list.

Since then, she’s been consistently putting out music over the last few years, though nothing has been as successful as “Shower.” She did recently hit the US charts again however, with her track “Mayores” featuring Bad Bunny.

Aside from music, the 20-year-old star has also taken up acting, and starred in a couple episodes of the musical TV series “Empire” in 2015. She then landed a lead role in the new “Power Rangers” film, which was released this year, as the Yellow Ranger. Next up, she has two more movies on the horizon, including “Gnome Alone” with Josh Peck and “Miles” with Lucy Hale.