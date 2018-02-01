To kick off Black History Month, Google honored historian and journalist Carter G. Woodson, known as the "Father of Black History" with a Google Doodle on the search engine's homepage.

Google worked in collaboration with the Black Googlers Network said Google. The woman who designed the graphic is illustrator Shannon Wright who said Woodson inspired her to study African American Studies and that she was honored to highlight his life through the Doodle.

Woodson was born to former slaves in 1875 with a strong will to learn and became the second African-American to earn a doctorate degree from Harvard, according to Google. His personal accomplishments came in addition to his push for the inclusion of African-American history in school curriculums. He also started the week-long program that eventually turned into Black History Month in America. He was also the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

The author wrote several books on the lives and history of African Americans.

Photo: Google

Quotes from Carter G. Woodson:

"No man knows what he can do until he tries," Woodson wrote in his famed book, The Mis-Education of the Negro.

"If the Negro in the ghetto must eternally be fed by the hand that pushes him into the ghetto, he will never become strong enough to get out of the ghetto," he wrote in the same book.

"The mere imparting of information is not education," he wrote on the process of learning.

"In our so-called democracy we are accustomed to give the majority what they want rather than educate them to understand what is best for them," he wrote.

"Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history," he wrote on the importance of history.