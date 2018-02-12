Team USA’s Chloe Kim may be an Olympic rookie but she that hasn’t stopped her from becoming one of the best, if not the best, snowboarders in the world. The 17-year-old has already broken several records but now she’s going for gold during the Winter Games.

Kim is the favorite to win in the women’s halfpipe competition. She was the first woman to ever land back-to-back 1080s in competition, a skill she’ll likely include in her finals run. Kim qualified for the women’s halfpipe in first place along with three of her teammates from Team USA over the weekend.

Despite her impressive track record of wins, even the Olympian got nervous before the qualifying round of her event. She tweeted from Pyeongchang about how nervous she was, later tweeting that having two churros helped calm her nerves a bit. Then during the qualifying round she tweeted from the mountain that she wanted some ice cream, “Could be down for some ice cream rn,” she said.

Kim, a California native, was born to immigrants from South Korea and has two sisters. She started snowboarding when she was only four years old, just nine years later, at 13, she was competing in the X Games.

When to watch Chloe Kim compete:

The women’s halfpipe finals are scheduled to air as part of primetime coverage on NBC Monday night. That coverage includes the women’s halfpipe final, speed skating and alpine skiing. That program will be followed by the qualifying round of the men’s halfpipe competition where Shaun White will make his Pyeongchang debut. Remember, there’s about a half of a day time difference between the United States and the games. Primetime coverage begins at 8 p.m. Monday, in Pyeongchang that will be 10 in the morning on Tuesday for athletes. The full schedule is available here.

Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images