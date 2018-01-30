Christopher J. Dionne, known for hosting the 2015 HGTV show "Family Flip," was arrested Monday after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl. Dionne was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The incident came to light after the girl, a friend of the star's two kids, raised a complaint accusing the 36-year-old of touching her in a sexual manner while she was at a sleepover at his home in late November. The girl told police she was asleep on the couch and awoke to Dionne assaulting her.

According to the arrest warrant acquired by the Hartford Courant, Dionne allegedly groped the girl’s behind and her breasts and then asked if she wanted to touch his penis.

Dionne, who is being held on a $100,000 bail bond, denied these allegations. He is due back in court on Feb. 14 to face the charges.

The girl, who has not been named, said that Dionne also instructed her not to tell anyone about the incident or else he would go to jail and his daughter wouldn’t have a dad. His son and daughter were asleep in the same room at the time, according to the documents.

“Don’t tell your mom, I’ll go to jail and (my daughter) won’t have a daddy,” Dionne allegedly said, according to the warrant.

The girl said that Dionne later went to sleep in his bed with his wife. Dionne married writer Summer-Sage Williams in Old Lyme, Connecticut, in September 2012.

Dionne denied molesting the child but said he had an odd encounter with her when she put her hand on his stomach and began rubbing. He told her it was inappropriate and simply rubbed her back when the girl began to cry.

However, the girl said that this was not the first time she faced an inappropriate situation with Dionne. She told police that Dionne made sexually explicit comments to her in September. Dionne had also denied those charges.

Dionne and his identical twin brother, Michael, were part of the 2015 HGTV series “Family Flip” where they flipped houses using reclaimed materials and sold them. The show did not have a long run, but the two brothers continued their Dionne Home business and also their work on a new TV series for A&E.

A&E has suspended production on the show "House Rescue" following the police investigation.

In an emailed statement to the Courant in Hartford, HGTV said that Dionne had appeared as a host in a pilot for "Family Flip" more than two years ago.

“The person you reference in your inquiry appeared in a pilot that premiered on our network more than 2 1/2 years ago. The pilot was not picked up for series and is no longer on our air,” HGTV said.