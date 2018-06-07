Jennifer Lawrence may have exchanged pleasantries with her ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky last week but it appears the actress has moved on from the failed relationship and sparked a new romance.

Lawrence is reportedly dating Cooke Maroney, the director of the Gladstone 64, a Gladstone Gallery in New York City. The “Red Sparrow” star appeared to be in great spirits and had a big smile on her face during their stroll on Tuesday.

Sources told People Lawrence and Maroney have “great chemistry.” Friends of the 27-year-old actress revealed she is completely smitten by the 33-year-old. “They looked very comfortable,” an insider said.

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” the source added.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lawrence and Maroney were reportedly introduced by the actress’ good friend, Laura Simpson. “They met through Jen’s friend Laura,” an insider told Page Six.

“The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

Maroney, who attended New York University and reps famous artists like Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham, reportedly begun dating Lawrence in late May.

Since getting together, the “Joy” star and gallery director have been spotted together “several times” in the last few weeks around NYC.

Reports of Lawrence’s new relationship comes days after the star reunited with Aronofsky in order to present him with a special award at the BAM Gala. While addressing the audience, she referred to her ex-beau as her “good friend.” The “Mother!” actress and director split in late 2017 after a year of dating.

In February, Lawrence revealed she has maintained good relationships with her former boyfriends. “I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah,” she told comedian Marc Maron during a podcast interview.

Despite her failed romances, Lawrence suggested she has been fortunate in the dating department.

“Every time I go through a breakup, it’s not like my heart isn’t broken. They just never did anything to like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that’s also the secret. I’m attracted to good people.”

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images