Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon share the names of their chosen godparents for Prince Louis.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes recently told Express that Miguel Head and Tiggy Legge-Bourke are at the top of the polls. Head if Prince William’s soon-to-be former private secretary, and Legge-Bourke is the prince’s childhood nanny.

“As with George and Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis,” she said.

Other than Head and Legge Bourke, the latest odds already revealed a 3/1 chance for Prince William’s stepsister, Laura Lopes, to be named as one of Prince Louis’ godparents. Lopes is the daughter of Camilla Parker-Bowles.

It is also possible for Middleton to choose Rebecca Priestley, her former private secretary. Priestley was previously at a 6/1 odd, but she is now on the same level as Lopes.

Friends of Prince William and Middleton also made it to Ladbrokes list, namely, David Jardine-Paterson (5/1) and Hugh van Cutsem (5/1). Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale are at a 6/1 odd. Captain Mark Dyer, a former Welsh guard, is also at a 6/1 odd.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are at 7/1 odds.

On Oct. 23, 2013, Prince George was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. His godparents were Oliver Baker, Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Earl Grosvenor, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, The Hon. Julia Samuels, William van Cutsem, and Zara Tindall.

Princess Charlotte, who was born two years later, was baptized on July 5, 2015. Her godparents are The Hon. Laura Fellowes, Adam Middleton, Thomas van Straubenzee, James Meade, and Sophie Carter.

The 2-year-old princess was baptized at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. This is also the same place where Princess Diana was baptized.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor