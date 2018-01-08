A sheriff’s deputy in Washington State died after he was shot while chasing a burglary suspect. The Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy was identified as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney.

McCartney, a three year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a Navy veteran, was shot Sunday evening while responding to a burglary in Frederickson, Washington. He was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he died.

McCartney was married and had three young sons, according to KOMO-TV.

“He was one of the people in our agency who stepped up and stepped forward,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor, according to KOMO. “He believed in what he did. He did what he believed.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed McCartney’s death Monday morning.

“It is with incredible sadness that [we] inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter. “We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers.”

The suspect in the shooting remained at large, KIRO-TV reported. It remained unclear what his condition was.

“We don’t know if the suspect on the loose has been shot or what he’s armed with,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer, according to KIRO.