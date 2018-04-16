The drought is finally over. For the first time since 1985, the women's winner of the Boston Marathon is an American.

Under rainy and windy conditions, 34-year-old Desi Linden claimed the top spot after years of impressive performances and close finishes. She became the first American woman to win the prestigious marathon since Lisa Rainsberger.

“It’s storybook,” Linden told NBC Sports, after finishing with a time of 2:39.54. “I’m thrilled to be here and get it done.”

“Even on a day like today where it’s pretty miserable out. people show up and they embrace the race.”

A native of the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista, Linden has been a top marathon competitor for several years. Linden was a multi-sport athlete at Hilltop High School, playing soccer alongside her track and cross country pursuits. She continued running at Arizona State University.

She currently lives in Michigan with her spouse Ryan Linden, who is also a marathon runner.

Linden represented Team USA in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Marathons but did not finish in 2012 due to an injury. She placed seventh in 2016. According to her USA Track & Field profile, she likes collecting tapestries and whiskey when she is not competing in races.

Linden broke a long run of success by Kenyan, Russian and Ethiopian runners with her victory. Due to the weather, her time was one of the slowest victories in decades.

The victory overshadows her previous claim to fame. In 2011, Linden finished in 2:22:38, which was the fastest time ever by an American woman. She lost that year’s race by a mere two seconds.

“I just felt like it was survival out there. I have no idea how things fell behind me,” Linden told CBS Boston. “I kind of wanted to just done and get a coffee and some breakfast.”

In a show of good sportsmanship, Linden charmed spectators by stopping and waiting for eventual seventh-place finisher Shalane Flanagan, who had to make a pit stop at a port-a-potty.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images