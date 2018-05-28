ABC has yet to premiere Season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” but fans who are already dying to know who Becca Kufrin picks comes the finale are in luck. Ahead of Monday’s premiere, the winner of the upcoming 2018 season has been revealed.

After photos of Becca’s season finale taping were leaked to TMZ, it has since been confirmed by notorious “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” spoiler blogger Reality Steve that Becca’s winner is contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. The leaked pictures show the two kissing in evening wear while filming at Shangri-La's Resort in the Maldives earlier this month.

Photo: ABC

“...Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here,” the blogger wrote.

The reveal that Garrett is the Season 14 winner comes after weeks of spoilers teasing that the 29-year-old medical sales rep from Reno, Nevada, was a front-runner this season. On May 22, Reality Steve reported that Garrett was one of Becca’s final two contestants alongside runner-up Blake Hortsmann, 28. Garrett, according to the site, will also secure Becca’s coveted first impression rose during the premiere episode.

Photo: ABC “There’s no tricky editing they can do this season to make you think otherwise,” the popular blog recently posted. “In season’s I spoil I, for the most part, never have any proof. You just have to trust me.”

Becca has already revealed that she is engaged, meaning Garrett is her future husband. Fans of “The Bachelorette” can watch their love story unfold when the season premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.