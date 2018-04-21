Apart from the death of Swedish DJ Avicii being mourned by many people from the music industry, it left one particular person emotionally shattered — Avicii’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Goldberg.

Goldberg took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture of the couple from the time they were dating, with the following heartbreaking caption:

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real.”

She also went onto post a screenshot of one of their candid text exchanges where both of them confess their love to each other. The date when the text exchange actually happened is unclear.

Although not much is known of their dating history, a 2012 Guest Of Guest article suggested that Goldberg — then a Geroge Washington University graduating senior and member of the institution’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority — was caught touring with Avicii all through January and February.

According to the article, she was also seen hanging out with DJ Tiesto — a good friend of Avicii — when he played for a small crowd at Josephine, Washington D.C., in March 2012. However, rumors of Goldberg and Avicii dating were never confirmed since the DJ chose not to make his personal life public.

Although there is no information as to where she lives or works, Avicii features in a number of pictures in Goldberg’s Facebook page. It is not clear when and why they broke up but in 2013, Avicii was rumored to be dating a Canadian model named Raquel Bettencourt, Heavy reported.

Avicii’s death was confirmed by his representative on Friday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Photo: Getty Images/ Mike Lawrie

In March 2016, Avicii announced his retirement from touring, although he said that he will continue to create music.

“I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he said, TIME reported.

The Swedish musician said he took the decision after a road trip with his friends which made him realize that he wanted more personal time.

Despite his explanation, fans speculated if Avicii’s health problems — about which he had spoken out publicly including acute pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking — was the reason he had decided to end his tours.

Avicii won a number of American Music Awards, Billboard music awards and MTV Europe Music awards for his EDM work.