Erica Garner, the daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner, remained in a coma Monday after suffering a heart attack Sunday night. Erica, 27, became an activist after her father died in 2014.

“So my sister had another heart attack last night and she’s in critical condition,” her sister, Emerald Snipes wrote on Facebook. “I just left the hospital and it’s not looking good.”

Erica is the eldest daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 when a New York Police Department officer placed him in a chokehold. The 43-year-old was put in a chokehold for selling illegal loose cigarettes on Staten Island. His death prompted a rallying cry of “I Can’t Breathe,” his last words, against police brutality.

Erica has two young children and described herself on Twitter as an “activist, writer, mother and daddy’s girl.” She authored a blog post for HuffPost entitled “All We Want Is Justice: Fighting for Eric Garner,” a year after her father’s death.

“I have opened my eyes,” she wrote. “I have studied this snapshot in time and learned that my father will never get justice. No amendment has truly written us into humanity and it’s clear from the state of our prisons and jails that we are not yet free.”

Erica remained on life support in a Brooklyn hospital Monday and was unable to breathe on her own, according to the New York Daily News. Her heart attack was reportedly the result of an asthma attack, her mother said. She had a previous heart attack after giving birth to her second child in August, according to USA Today. The pregnancy reportedly put a strain on her heart and doctors later found it to be enlarged.

“[She] is still with us,” her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, told the Daily News. “She’s fighting.”

Early Monday morning the Garner Snipes family posted a note on Twitter saying there were no new updates regarding Erica’s condition.

“The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” they wrote from Erica’s official account. “They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available.”

Photo: Getty Images