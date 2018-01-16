Another “Rocky” movie is on the horizon, and the upcoming film will feature the offspring of the franchise’s No.1 villain. Ivan Drago’s son will be part of the “Creed 2” plot, and the actor that will play him has been revealed.

Sylvester Stallone announced Monday night that Florian Munteanu has been given the role to play opposite Michael B. Jordan, who stars as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed.

“Congratulations to Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu for getting the part as IVAN DRAGOS son!” Stallone said on Instagram.

Shortly after the news was announced, Munteanu posted an Instagram video of himself celebrating his new role in Romania. The 27-year-old certainly looks the part, standing at 6’4 and weighing 245 pounds.

According to his IMDB page, Munteanu's only movie appearance came in the 2016 German short film “Bogat.”

Most moviegoers probably don’t know who Munteanu is, much like they were unfamiliar with Dolph Lundgren when he played Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” in 1985. Munteanu is a German-Romanian professional boxer, and he should be one of the main characters in “Creed 2,” which is expected to be released toward the end of 2018.

In addition to being a heavyweight fighter, Munteanu is also a fitness model. He studied sports, media and event management at the University of Munich, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2014.

The exact plot details of “Creed 2” are unknown, though it would only make sense for the film to culminate with a fight between Jordan and Munteanu. Apollo Creed was killed by Ivan Drago during a boxing match in “Rocky IV.”

There has been plenty of speculation and rumors regarding who might play the role of Drago’s son in “Creed 2.” Stallone even teased fans with an Instagram post in December that led some to believe former UFC Heavyweight Champion and current WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar might land the part.

“Creed 2” is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, following the success that “Creed” had when it was released in 2015. With a budget of $35 million, it grossed over $173 million worldwide. Stallone, who reprised his role of Rocky Balboa, received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Steven Caple Jr. will direct “Creed 2.” He’s best-known for writing and directing the 2016 indie film “The Land.”

Photo: facebook.com/creedmovie