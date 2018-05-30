We’re only one episode into “The Bachelorette” Season 14 and there’s already a clear front-runner. Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen managed to win over star Becca Kufrin in the premiere and won the first impression rose. According to show spoilers, that’s not all he’ll win this season on the ABC dating show.

TMZ previously published photos of the ABC series’ finale, and according to known “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor” spoiler blogger Reality Steve, the man in the images is none other than Garrett. The network, of course, has not confirmed that Garrett, 29, is the 2018 season’s winner.

While the show continues to air, here’s all we know about Garrett thus far:

He Made A Big First Impression

Following “The Bachelorette” Season 14 premiere, Becca penned a blog post on the episode for People. In her entry, the ABC star said she decided to give Garrett the coveted first impression rose because she wanted to award it to “someone special” who she could see “a growing relationship” with.

“After Garrett’s clever and charming entrance, fly-fishing and easy conversation, I knew he’d be someone I hoped would be around for a while,” Becca wrote. “I understood that with issuing this rose, Garrett might have a small target on his back. But I figured he’d be chummy enough with the guys to navigate any initial jealously that may arise. And plus, I kind of wanted to see his big smile again.”

He’s Employed

Garrett works as a medical sales rep, according to his show bio. Reality Steve, however, who usually has insider knowledge on the show’s contestants, reveals he’s “currently a Surgical Technology consultant.”

He’s From The West

Garrett is from a “small town” in central California. He now calls Reno, Nevada, home.

He’s Possibly Been Engaged Before

Like Becca, the season finale, should Garrett win, won’t be his first engagement. Reality Steve reported in March that Garrett was previously engaged to be married in 2015.

He Enjoys Sports And Comedy

Like Becca, Garrett enjoys the outdoors. He showed his love of fly fishing in the premiere episode. His show profile reveals he’s also a fan of hiking and snowshoeing.

Garrett is not just into sports, though. He’s also a fan of comedy. Garrett made this known in his “Bachelorette” introduction by impersonating late comedian Chris Farley. “When he's not on an outdoor adventure, he's perfecting his Chris Farley impression. He's excited to find love with the Bachelorette…down by the river!” reads his show bio.

“I like to laugh a lot. I go back to 'Dumb & Dumber,'” Garrett said in one ABC interview. “We have a bathroom downstairs at my house we call it the 'Dumb & Dumber' blowout bathroom.”

He’s Controversial

While he’s clearly already made a positive impression on Becca, Garrett is under fire from some fans of “The Bachelorette.” Following the premiere, he was accused of previously “liking” Instagram posts that reportedly mocked immigrants, the transgender community, and supported a Parkland High School shooting conspiracy theory.

As of publication, Garrett’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts were not available.

Will Garrett receive Becca ’s final rose? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and tune in for new episodes on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC