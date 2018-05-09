Geena Davis’ married life is coming to an end. The actress and former model’s husband has apparently filed for divorce almost 17 years after they tied the knot. But who is Davis’ estranged husband?

Davis’ husband is Reza Jarrahy, an Iranian-American neurosurgeon who is working as an associate clinical professor of Surgery and Pediatrics and Co-Director of the UCLA Face Transplant Program, according to his professional profile.

Jarrahy is also the assistant chief of plastic surgery at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the co-director of the UCLA Craniofacial Clinic. Aside from his work in the medical field and his years of dedicated research training, Davis’ ex is also known for his humanitarian contributions to the community. He engages in community service projects in developing nations and serves as a teacher of patient-centered care.

Davis tied the knot with Jarrahy in 2001, but it wasn’t the first time that the Hollywood personality walked the aisle. Prior to the medical professional, Davis was married to restaurateur Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, then to actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990, and then to film director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.

Aside from being the fourth husband of the “Bettlejuice” star, Jarrahy — who is 15 years younger — is also the only man who fathered Davis’ kids. In their 17-year marriage, Davis and Jarray were blessed with three children: fraternal twin sons Kaiis Steven and Kian William, 14, and daughter Alizeh Keshvar, 16, as per BHW.

In 2006, Davis gushed to Good Housekeeping about walking the aisle for the fourth time with Jarrahy. “I wasn’t nervous at all. I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had pulled off changes that were real and permanent. And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn’t run screaming from the room or judge me for it,” she said.

Unfortunately, Davis’ marriage to Jarrahy is coming to a close. Legal documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday revealed that Jarrahy has filed for divorce from the Oscar winner citing irreconcilable differences. The documents also revealed that the two separated last November.

Jarrahy is reportedly seeking for spousal support from the “Thelma & Louise” actress and he is also petitioning for joint legal and physical custody over their kids. Jarrahy also wants the judge to deny any request made by Davis for spousal support.

