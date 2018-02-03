The Philadelphia Eagles gave free Super Bowl tickets to a college-aged fan Friday who feared she missed them play in Sunday's game as she came off of anesthesia in a now-viral video.

Haley Parks, a student at Rutgers University, underwent a procedure Jan. 20 to have her wisdom teeth removed. Due to the anesthesia in her system, she thought that she may have missed the Eagles play in Sunday's Super Bowl LII game against the New England Patriots.

Video of the procedure's aftermath, which was shared Tuesday on Facebook by the fan's father, showed the Rutgers student talking with her mother about her wisdom teeth removal. However, she suddenly transitioned the theme of the conversation when Parks feared she had missed her team play.

"Did I miss the Super Bowl? Oh, my god," Parks said as she began to cry. "Are you sure? I want the Eagles to win so bad."

Parks' mother — Marni Henry-Parks — informed her daughter that she will still be able to see the Philadelphia-based team play on Sunday. The die-hard fan then asked if she could attend the game, but Henry-Parks claimed that they can't afford to accommodate the trip.

The video caught the Eagles' attention as it circulated social media. Therefore, this led the team to take to their official Facebook page and say: "Hey Haley, we've got two tickets waiting for you in Minnesota."

Parks was thrilled with the unexpected news, but she was soon met with another obstacle prior to heading to Minnesota.

The self-proclaimed Eagles fan will be required to cover the costs of her flight and lodging accommodations in Minneapolis. Therefore, a GoFundMe page was set up by Parks' friend — Katie Pidge Mowry — to help get her to the game. So far, the fundraiser has earned more than $1,100 of its $7,000 goal.

"The Philadelphia Eagles contacted Haley tonight, February 2, 2018, and told her that they have two Super Bowl tickets waiting for her in Minnesota," Mowry wrote on the campaign's page. "People online have demanded that she be sent to the Super Bowl and it is finally happening!!! The Eagles are only cover the expense of the tickets."

"She has to cover the airfare and the hotel! Let's send our girl to the Super Bowl. Donate whatever you can and make sure you share a ton," Mowry added.

In an update on the campaign, Mowry asserted: "No money is trying to be made off of this once in a lifetime experience."

Photo: Facebook