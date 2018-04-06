A man suspected of detonating two explosive devices inside a Sam’s Club store in Ontario on Thursday afternoon was detained by authorities. The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Hugo Gonzalez.

According to reports, officers arrived at the store, which is about 45 miles east of Los Angeles, after they were informed of fire at the scene. Authorities found a destructive device at the scene and a possible suspect there. When witnesses pointed out the man, he tried to escape in a vehicle. When officers attempted to stop him, he refused to pull over.

After a short pursuit, the police detained the man and are currently trying to determine his involvement in the explosion, Cpl. Eric Quinones with the Ontario Police Department said. Police believes Gonzalez acted alone when the explosive devices were set off inside the store. No one was reportedly injured in the explosion and there were no damages to the building.

“Responded to a possible fire structure at [Sam’s Club],” the Ontario Police Department tweeted Thursday. “It’s already been determined that the suspect detonated a small explosive device from the store”

In a follow-up tweet, the department said: “There appears to be no structural damage or some other injuries at the point,” and noticed “all employees and customers will be accounted for.”

Investigators reportedly found additional materials “similar to those used in the devices” inside the suspect's car.

Authorities released the mugshot of the suspect, who is a Fontana resident. The incident is under investigation and the authorities are trying to determine the motive behind the explosion. Officer Eliseo Guerrero said the man had no apparent connection to Sam’s Club.

